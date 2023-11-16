TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities began coverage on TransAlta in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised TransAlta from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:TAC opened at $8.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.0398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 10.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after purchasing an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in TransAlta by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,240,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,288,000 after acquiring an additional 204,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,954,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,238,000 after acquiring an additional 201,919 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in TransAlta by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,411,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,319,000 after acquiring an additional 971,592 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in TransAlta by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,404,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,322,000 after acquiring an additional 978,354 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

