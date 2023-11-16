The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $401.30.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE:COO opened at $341.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.51 and a 200-day moving average of $359.56. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $301.45 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
