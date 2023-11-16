The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $401.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $186,735,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $147,125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,577,508,000 after purchasing an additional 416,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,278,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $873,480,000 after buying an additional 189,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $341.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.51 and a 200-day moving average of $359.56. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $301.45 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.