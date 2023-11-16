The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 540.5% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Up 1.1 %

CLX stock opened at $138.01 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 202.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.