The Cigna Group’s (CI) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $327.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CI. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $336.40.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $283.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.