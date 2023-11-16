Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 903 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Community Bank System worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

CBU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ace bought 2,410 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,466.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,710 shares of company stock valued at $194,382. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBU stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.63. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

