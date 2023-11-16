Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 336 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 4,127.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 103,027 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. UBS Group began coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,057 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average is $79.19. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

