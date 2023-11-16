Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in BorgWarner by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BWA. Nomura lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $34.13 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

