Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 435 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 260.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average of $67.60. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,309.77, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $436,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,821,208.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $436,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,821,208.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,878. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.