Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of AeroVironment worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in AeroVironment by 13.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 259,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31,195 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 11.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 195,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total value of $53,565.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,344.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $128.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.45. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.57 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Alembic Global Advisors cut AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

