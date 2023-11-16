Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.17 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Longbow Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.14.

Allegion Price Performance

Allegion stock opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $128.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.85.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Allegion’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.53%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

