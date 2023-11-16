Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of FormFactor worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,466,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,389,000 after buying an additional 103,672 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter worth about $2,032,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 27.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.1 %

FORM stock opened at $38.56 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. CL King boosted their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,729.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,813.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

