Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Teleflex worth $26,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.8 %

TFX stock opened at $211.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.