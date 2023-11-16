Synovus Financial Corp Sells 93 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hess during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Hess by 41.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $144.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.53. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

