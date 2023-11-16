Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,325 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUN. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

