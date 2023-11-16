Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,278 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.2 %

CLF stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

