Synovus Financial Corp Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.6 %

FCN stock opened at $218.89 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $223.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.65 and its 200-day moving average is $189.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $935,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,747.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,848 shares of company stock worth $2,414,345 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

