Synovus Financial Corp Has $398,000 Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZWS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.38 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

