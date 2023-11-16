Synovus Financial Corp Has $393,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.31 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.468 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

