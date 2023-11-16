Synovus Financial Corp Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 27,838 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $927,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1,460.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 103,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $160.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.58. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $133.27 and a one year high of $177.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.