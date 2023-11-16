Synovus Financial Corp Has $296,000 Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.4 %

NDAQ stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

