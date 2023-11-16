Synovus Financial Corp Has $264,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,110 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $53.77 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,550. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

