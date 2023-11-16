Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $977,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 4,213.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $29.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

