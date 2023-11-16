Stifel Nicolaus Increases Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $100.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s previous close.

GWRE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

NYSE GWRE opened at $97.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,541 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

