Steven M. Bradford Sells 9,288 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) VP Steven M. Bradford sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $363,532.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,786.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:HNI opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HNI. Benchmark raised their price target on HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

