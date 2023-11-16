Stefan B. Schulz Sells 24,547 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $830,670.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
PROS Trading Up 1.9 %
PRO opened at $36.17 on Thursday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.14.
PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.
