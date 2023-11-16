State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 662,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,736 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $48,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,763,000 after buying an additional 997,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.46. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

