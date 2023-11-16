Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $369,122.13 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $35,068,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $31,911,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,726,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,416,000 after acquiring an additional 756,017 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

