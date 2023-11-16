Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $28.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

NYSE:SPR opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

