Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Sphere 3D Stock Up 4.0 %
ANY stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.35. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 423.39% and a negative net margin of 841.11%.
Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D
About Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sphere 3D
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.