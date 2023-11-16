SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $71.10 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

