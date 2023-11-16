South32 (LON:S32) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $160.40

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160.40 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 161.80 ($1.99), with a volume of 791958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.60 ($2.00).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded South32 to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

South32 Price Performance

South32 Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5,660.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 173.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. South32’s payout ratio is presently -23,333.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Graham Kerr sold 56,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.22), for a total value of £195,763.52 ($240,407.12). 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

