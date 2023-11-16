Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 708 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $488.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 118.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.23. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

