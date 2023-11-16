Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 101.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Silicon Laboratories worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 209,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,822.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $103.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $194.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.43.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.