Short Interest in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Rises By 16.1%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.65.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $392.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $137.70 and a 1-year high of $439.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.66 and a 200-day moving average of $355.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -113.46 and a beta of 1.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.01, for a total transaction of $395,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,684,278.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,484 shares of company stock valued at $101,547,167. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in MongoDB by 227.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,433,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,302,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

