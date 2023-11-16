Short Interest in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Declines By 16.8%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNG. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 3,425.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Global X Aging Population ETF by 115,500.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X Aging Population ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Global X Aging Population ETF stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a market cap of $52.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88.

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

