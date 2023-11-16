Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Rises By 7.3%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 161.0 days.
Fagron Stock Performance
Shares of ARSUF stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Fagron has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95.
Fagron Company Profile
