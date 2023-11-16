Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Rises By 7.3%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 161.0 days.

Fagron Stock Performance

Shares of ARSUF stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Fagron has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95.

Get Fagron alerts:

Fagron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, delivers personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Essentials, Brands, and Compounding Services. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.