Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Rises By 12.4%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,560,900 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 4,948,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,634.1 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.53. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $83.25 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

