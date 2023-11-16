Short Interest in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Drops By 15.4%

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.07. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in American Electric Power by 66.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

