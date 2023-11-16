Short Interest in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Rises By 13.0%

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.57. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 234,129 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $8.75 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

