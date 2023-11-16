Short Interest in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Increases By 11.8%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $444,557.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,842,996.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,957 over the last three months. 33.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.08. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $21.07.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.32.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

