Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Seritage Growth Properties Stock Up 0.1 %
Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $511.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.61. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $12.79.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 191.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.
Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 50 properties comprised of approximately 6.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 157 acres held for or under development and approximately 3.6 million square feet or approximately 303 acres to be disposed of.
