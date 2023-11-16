Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $511.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.61. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 191.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

About Seritage Growth Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the second quarter worth $79,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 792,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 178,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 84,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 238,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. 41.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 50 properties comprised of approximately 6.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 157 acres held for or under development and approximately 3.6 million square feet or approximately 303 acres to be disposed of.

