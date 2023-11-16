Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 288,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,676,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 9,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.86.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,717 shares of company stock worth $26,140,340 in the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $393.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.89. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

