Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $152.15 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $1,636,242. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

