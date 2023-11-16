Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,921 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,921 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth $265,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Popular by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 14.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,733,000 after acquiring an additional 73,974 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 89.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 644,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,989,000 after acquiring an additional 304,692 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Popular by 204.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 536,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,484,000 after acquiring an additional 360,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $72.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.88. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.21 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Popular’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPOP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Popular

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $87,018.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,365.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $225,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $87,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $613,365.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,850 shares of company stock valued at $905,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.