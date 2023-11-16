Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,169 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.0 %

Equinor ASA stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

