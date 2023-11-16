Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,275 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

