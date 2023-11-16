Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,902 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

F.N.B. Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

