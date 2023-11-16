Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 175.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC opened at $137.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.56.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

