Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,667 shares of company stock worth $1,423,372. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CMS opened at $57.08 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

