Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Olin by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Olin by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Price Performance

Olin stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Olin’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

